First Alert Forecast: stormy weather to keep you on alert Friday, more settled for the weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Hello and good Friday to you! Your WECT First Alert Weather App can help you stay weather aware this Friday as a breezy, showery front approaches and passes. Following the front, you can expect more settled weather for "Fall Back" weekend. Please check out your full First Alert Forecast and keep these key points in mind:
- Friday’s shower and storm chances are medium early and high late. Any stronger cells may feature downpours, lightning strikes, and strong winds. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has placed the Cape Fear Region in a “Marginal Risk” zone for severe storms so, again, please stay weather aware.
- Daylight Saving Time ends soon; you’ll need to set your clocks back one hour Saturday night. If you choose to use your “extra hour” to sleep, you’ll have a nice, tranquil, and cool night with which to do so! Saturday will have a sunrise of 7:33 a.m. and sunset of 6:16 p.m. but Sunday’s times will be 6:34 a.m. and 5:15 p.m.
