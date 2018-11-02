First Alert Forecast: stormy weather to keep you on alert Friday, more settled for the weekend

- Daylight Saving Time ends soon; you’ll need to set your clocks back one hour Saturday night. If you choose to use your “extra hour” to sleep, you’ll have a nice, tranquil, and cool night with which to do so! Saturday will have a sunrise of 7:33 a.m. and sunset of 6:16 p.m. but Sunday’s times will be 6:34 a.m. and 5:15 p.m.