First Alert Forecast: stormy Friday night, drier and cooler weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -Happy Friday! Your WECT First Alert Weather App can help you stay weather aware this Friday as a breezy, showery front approaches and passes. Any stronger cells may feature downpours, lightning strikes, and strong winds. Following the front, you can expect more settled weather for “Fall Back” weekend. Please check out your full First Alert Forecast and keep these key points in mind:
- Stay alert for breezy showers and gusty storms on your Friday afternoon and evening which may prompt you to bring your rain gear to any high school football games. The Storm Prediction Center notes a Marginal Risk for any severe weather which is low but not zero.
- As we turn back our clocks this weekend, we won’t be turning temperatures back too much post cold front. The chilliest night in your 7-day forecast will be overnight into Sunday as lows will fall into the 40s. Other daily low temperatures will mainly be in the 50s or 60s.
- Saturday will have a sunrise of 7:33 a.m. and sunset of 6:16 p.m. but Sunday’s times will be 6:34 a.m. and 5:15 p.m.
- An unsettled pattern returns early next week with additional fronts leading to more showers and possibly storms amid seasonably warm temperatures.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.