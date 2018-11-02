Daredevil dog and nail-lined fence spark TX neighbor feud

LEAGUE CITY, TX (KTRK/CNN) – Neighbors in one Texas town are involved in a bit of a feud.
At issue is a daredevil dog and a nail-lined fence.
Brandon Gauntt recently welcomed a new dog to his League City home.
"We picked Sky because of her temperament," he said.
What he didn’t realize was how fitting Sky’s name was – it turns out she loves to climb.
Recently, Gauntt’s neighbor captured Sky balancing along his fence.
"I was shocked when I saw the initial picture," Gauntt said.
Sky’s climbing ability didn’t just shock his neighbors, it terrified them – enough to contact landlord Percy Smith.
"The dog climbs the fence while you're working in the backyard, with the dog sitting 6-feet-6 above your head. It's a pretty threatening position to be at," Smith said.
To stop it, Smith placed wood along the fence, with hundreds of nails poking through.
He did so because his tenants also have dogs, and a baby on the way.
"You can't shoot the dog, you can't injure him, so you find a way to block him without injuring him," Smith said.
It took a week before Gauntt noticed the nails.
“God forbid [she had] jumped up there and gotten one in her paw and got stuck, and my children come home to find their dog stuck on the fence impaled,” he said.
Gauntt called police and removed the planks.
The city government investigated, and said the nails must be removed because it breaks an ordinance that says fences cannot have broken glass, barbed wire, spikes or nails designed to inflict pain on people or animals.
If it happens again, Smith could be cited.
"I don’t know what the resolution is,” he said. “I could build a new fence and put it higher."
Gauntt believes he’s found a resolution that doesn’t involve the fence.
He’s placed barriers against trees, measures he believes will stop Sky from climbing, and will allow her to live a long life with her new family.
"It shouldn't come to this,” he said. “It should have never come to this."
