City council to hear ordinance on Wrightsville Avenue ABC store, resolution for former WAVE transit facility

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Among the items on the agenda for Wilmington City Council when it meets Wednesday night are a resolution for the former WAVE transit maintenance facility and an ordinance for Wrightsville Beach to receive tax proceeds from an ABC store.
An agreement is in place between the City of Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach that allows Wrightsville Beach to receive proceeds from the existing ABC store, which is in Wilmington city limits, until a new store is built and opened on an adjacent property within a satellite portion of the Town of Wrightsville Beach. This is part of a plan to redevelop the Galleria site into a mixed-use project.
Council will also discuss the bid and sale of the old WAVE facility at 1110 Castle Street. The 1.5-acre property was abandoned by WAVE in 2015.
