Bladen County hopes new “scent” program helps find lost, endangered people

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Bladen County Sheriff James A. McVicker announced Friday that his office will implement a new “scent” program aimed at helping sheriff K9s better track down lost and endangered citizens.
McVicker said the new program will be called Operation “Find the Lost” Human Scent Bank. The voluntary program is designed so that family members can provide the sheriff’s office with “known scent articles” so that K9s have a better chance of tracking down the missing person.
The program is aimed at individuals who suffer some form of cognitive impairment such as Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism, or Down Syndrome, and are at an increased risk of wandering away.
Here’s how it works.
First, the individual would sign a waiver that would authorize that the human scent collected would only be used for K9 tracking and for no other law enforcement purpose. A parent, guardian, custodian, or immediate family member can also sign the waiver. The authorization form would also include basic biographical information on the person whose scent is collected.
The collection would be done by a member of the sheriff’s office staff. To insure a good sample, the collector will wear nitrile/latex gloves and a sterile gauze pad will be used. The scent sample will be obtained by wiping the face, neck, and if able, under the arms of the participant with the sterile gauze. A family member may also perform this procedure if need be as long as collection procedures are followed.
The gauze pad with the scent will then be placed in an air tight container and labeled with the participant’s information. The samples will be maintained in a secure evidence storage area at the sheriff’s office. An evidence technician will monitor the samples and contact those involved to get new samples every two years. Participants or their family can opt out of the program at any time and the sample will be destroyed.
“These kits, when properly stored, will be good for two years,” said McVicker. “Once the program is up and running, we will be glad to come to care facilities, schools, or to individual homes, if necessary, to collect the samples.
“This is just another tool we can put in our arsenal. Like many tools, we hope we never have to use them but if we do they will be available.”
McVicker said Chief Eric Southerland of the Warsaw Police Department started a similar program at his department and helped the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office launch theirs.
Anyone interested in participating should call the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960 and ask for Investigator Shawn Gibson.
