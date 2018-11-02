Bladen Co. deputy recognized after helping middle school student who was choking

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WECT) - A Bladen County deputy said she didn’t feel like she was going above and beyond when she intervened in what could have been a life-threatening incident recently at a middle school.
Deputy Kayla Moore, who has been working for the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office for a little more than six months, was on duty Oct. 18 for Elizabethtown Middle School’s home football game against Clarkton School of Discovery.
In a letter to Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker, Elizabethtown Middle Principal Elizabeth Cole wrote in part: “…(Moore) assisted one of our students near the concession stand that was choking. He appeared to be short of breath and indicated through body language that he was struggling and had something lodged in his throat. She administered the Heimlich maneuver on the student and he was able to dislodge the object that was causing difficulty.”
McVicker said he was not even aware of the incident until Cole sent him a letter.
“Deputy Moore said she was just doing her job and did not think it was anything out of the ordinary,” McVicker said.
Cole added that she was grateful for the partnership of the sheriff’s office and the schools and that she was particularly thankful for Moore’s quick actions during a student’s time of need.
