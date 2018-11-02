Another case of tainted candy from Rowan County neighborhood under investigation

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A second parent has told investigators with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office that she found straight pins in candy collected on Halloween from one neighborhood.
According to the report, the mother saw a post on Facebook about a Snickers candy bar containing a pin that a child had bitten into on Halloween night.
That 12-year-old boy had to go to the doctor after the pin punctured the roof of his mouth.
The boy’s father, Howard “Junior” Peacock told WBTV that his son got the candy while trick or treating in the Grace Ridge neighborhood in southern Rowan.
In the second case, the mother told deputies that after seeing the Facebook post, she checked her child’s candy and found the pin in a Snickers bar.
The Rowan Sheriff’s Office confirmed that it is investigating the case.
