103-year-old goes trick-or-treating for the second time

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - At 102-years-old last Halloween, George Alsberg wanted to try something he had never done before… Trick-or-treating. He had so much fun last year that he decided to do it again.
This year, now at 103-years-old, Alsberg went trick-or-treating for the second time in his life.
He decided to go dressed as a caveman this year. He said one of his favorite parts of the holiday is the costumes.
“We’ve got a beautiful day and I like costumes,” Alsberg said.
Last year his goal was to experience all that trick or treating had to offer. This year, he really wanted to get into the Halloween spirit and said his goal was to scare some neighbors.
“They probably won’t scare, but I’m going to try,” Alsberg said.
Growing up in New York City, Alsberg said he didn't even hear about the Halloween tradition until he was in his 30s, and by then he figured it was too late to try it.
Now Alsberg says he plans to trick or treat until he physically can’t anymore.
“I think I’m the first person over 100 to trick-or-treat. Do you know anyone else?” he asked.
Last year Alsberg really wanted to get a Cadbury chocolate while trick-or-treating. This year, he thought that might be a little too much to ask, so his second favorite candy that he was hoping to get, were lemon drops.
