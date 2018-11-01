Accident leaves power pole in danger of falling; more than 200 people without power

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - More than 200 people are without power and a road is blocked in Wilmington after a car hits a power pole.
This happened around midnight, near the intersection of Shipyard Blvd and S. 17th St.
217 Duke Energy customers between Troy Drive and Wellington Avenue are without power.
According to Duke Energy’s outages map, the cause is due to vandalism to equipment and is expected to be restored by 5:30 a.m.
Part of Shipyard Blvd remains closed near S. 17th St.
Neither the cause of the accident nor the condition of the driver are known at this time.
