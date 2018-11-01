UNCW men’s basketball gearing up for regular season

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - UNCW men’s basketball coach C.B. McGrath isn’t getting too excited about his team playing a close exhibition game against the No. 22 Clemson Tigers.
"It’s a good measuring stick early,” McGrath said of Saturday’s game in Trask Coliseum that doubled as a benefit event for Hurricane Florence survivors. “I don’t want our guys to think that we were within a few positions away from Clemson with two minutes to go and we are fine. No, we still made a lot of mistakes.”
UNCW led 46-38 at halftime, but Clemson held the Seahawks to 21 second half points.
“It turned into more of a basketball game than we anticipated,” said McGrath. “Going into it, you don’t know how it’s going to transpire.”
To go along with improved second half defense by Clemson, McGrath said his team might have run out of steam after halftime.
“You hope to get something out of it, which we both did,” McGrath said. “I think (Clemson) coach (Brad) Brownell would agree with that.”
UNCW closes out the exhibition part of its schedule Friday against William Peace in Trask at 7 p.m.
