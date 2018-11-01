As stock prices go on discount, their biggest buyers return

Businesses were holding back on repurchases the last few weeks because they were in one of their "blackout" periods for buybacks, a regular occurrence leading up to the release of their quarterly results. Now that most companies in the S&P 500 index have given their third-quarter reports, blackouts are lifting, and analysts across Wall Street say the return of those buyers should help support the market. The S&P 500 climbed 2.7 percent over Tuesday and Wednesday, after losing nearly 10 percent in the four prior weeks.