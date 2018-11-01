STEAM center opens in Pender County

SOUTHEASTERN NC (WECT) - Pender County Schools and Duke Energy announced the county’s first STEAM center Thursday.
STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts, and math.
It give kids a chance to learn about industries in the area like Duke Energy and General Electric, and possible future careers.
"Kids have to understand, why am I learning this math?" Pender Schools Superintendent Steven Hill said. "Why do I have to write this paper? If it directly relates to a job in the future, they can see themselves doing something in the future from the work they're doing in the classroom. That's magic."
Duke Energy gave a $50,000 grant to get the STEAM center started and Pender County hopes to open three more steam centers soon.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.