NEWS NOW: Premature birth rate continues to rise in N.C.

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - On News Now at 11 a.m., we’ll talk about the rising rate of premature births in this county.
According to a report from the March of Dimes, the premature birth rate in the U.S. has risen for the third year in a row.
North Carolina was given a 'D' grade in the report with a premature birth rate of 10.5 percent. It’s also the third straight year that number has risen.
