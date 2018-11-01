NEWS NOW: The Cape Fear Museum is bouncing back from Florence

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - On News Now at 4:30 p.m., WECT’s Marissa Hundley will interview Sheryl Mays, the director of the Cape Fear Museum of History and Science about the museum’s recent reopening after Hurricane Florence.
Click here to watch News Now
Admission to the museum is free as repair work continues and Mays will have details on several upcoming events.
Marissa will also discuss shopping deals that are available before Black Friday, a foldable smart phone and Netflix’s plans to release movies in theaters.
