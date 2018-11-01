NCHSAA men’s soccer playoff brackets

1A MEN’S SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP FIRST ROUND PAIRINGS
East
#1 Manteo (17-1-0), Bye
#16 Vance Charter (9-7-1) vs. #17 John A. Holmes (10-11-1)
#8 Cape Hatteras (6-5-0), Bye
#9 Franklin Academy (15-4-1) vs. #24 West Columbus (4-14-0)
#5 Woods Charter (11-7-0), Bye
#12 Rosewood (12-6-1) vs. #21 Louisburg (10-8-1)
#13 Riverside-Martin (11-4-3) vs. #20 Pender (7-9-0)
#4 Lejeune (9-5-0), Bye
#3 Granville Central (17-4-1), Bye
#14 Research Triangle (13-4-2) vs. #19 Oxford Preparatory (11-10-0)
#6 Southside (18-1-0), Bye
#11 Camden County (11-8-4) vs. #22 East Carteret (1-7-0)
#7 Hobbton (15-6-1), Bye
#10 Raleigh Charter (12-4-2) vs. #23 Falls Lake Academy (7-15-2)
#15 Henderson Collegiate (12-8-0) vs. #18 Gates County (7-9-1)
#2 Voyager Academy (17-3-2), Bye
West
#1 Community School of Davidson (18-1-2), Bye
#16 Highlands (9-7-2) vs. #17 Mountain Island Charter (9-13-0)
#8 Pine Lake Preparatory (16-4-1), Bye
#9 Hayesville (9-2-1) vs. #24 River Mill Academy (6-12-0)
#5 Starmount (15-6-0), Bye
#12 Bishop McGuinness (16-3-2) vs. #21 Murphy (4-8-0)
#13 East Surry (6-7-2) vs. #20 West Montgomery (9-8-1 )
#4 North Moore (17-1-0), Bye
#3 Blue Ridge Early College (12-2-0), Bye
#14 Queen’s Grant (13-10-0) vs. #19 Highland Tech (8-10-1)
#6 Lincoln Charter (13-7-1), Bye
#11 Gray Stone Day (13-7-1) vs. #22 Albemarle (9-9-0)
#7 Polk County (12-10-1), Bye
#10 Thomas Jefferson (15-2-0) vs. #23 Cornerstone Charter (5-13-1)
#15 Union Academy (12-7-0) vs. #18 South Stokes (3-14-2)
#2 Mount Airy (16-2-0), Bye
2A MEN’S SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP FIRST ROUND PAIRINGS
East
#1 First Flight (15-1-1) vs. #32 Graham (10-9-1)
#16 St. Pauls (15-3-0) vs. #17 East Montgomery (11-4-1)
#8 Greene Central (16-4-0) vs. #25 Pasquotank County (8-4-2)
#9 North Johnston (11-7-1) vs. #24 Durham School of the Arts (12-6-4)
#5 Carrboro (14-6-1) vs. #28 North Lenoir (13-6-1)
#12 NC School of Science & Math (15-3-0) vs. #21 Croatan (11-4-1)
#13 Currituck County (10-7-2) vs. #20 Vance County (8-15-1)
#4 Roanoke Rapids (16-0-1) vs. #29 Northeastern (7-8-2)
#3 Southwest Onslow (8-3-1) vs. #30 Atkins (9-12-1)
#14 Wheatmore (14-6-1) vs. #19 Ledford (14-7-1)
#6 Jordan-Matthews (12-4-2) vs. #27 Thomasville (10-11-0)
#11 James Kenan (16-4-0) vs. #22 East Duplin (13-6-2)
#7 East Bladen (17-1-2) vs. #26 Trinity (13-8-0)
#10 Dixon (13-3-0) vs. #23 Wallace-Rose Hill (12-7-3)
#15 Washington (15-4-0) vs. #18 Beddingfield (11-4-2)
#2 Clinton (20-1-0) vs. #31 Randleman (7-12-1)
West
#1 Hibriten (21-0-2) vs. #32 East Gaston (9-10-1)
#16 Lexington (15-7-1) vs. #17 Central Davidson (16-7-0)
#8 Charles D. Owen (14-4-0) vs. #25 Fred T. Foard (8-11-3)
#9 Forest Hills (10-11-1) vs. #24 Forbush (11-13-0)
#5 Shelby (16-3-2) vs. #28 Ashe County (13-9-1)
#12 West Iredell (14-4-3) vs. #21 Lincolnton (11-9-0)
#13 West Stokes (11-5-3) vs. #20 North Surry (11-7-1)
#4 Newton-Conover (18-3-1) vs. #29 Lake Norman Charter (7-11-0)
#3 Salisbury (20-2-1) vs. #30 West Davidson (9-13-1)
#14 East Henderson (14-6-1) vs. #19 Patton (13-9-1)
#6 Hendersonville (12-3-2) vs. #27 West Stanly (11-6-1)
#11 North Davidson (17-4-0) vs. #22 Bandys (10-7-3)
#7 Wilkes Central (14-4-3) vs. #26 Carver (5-7-0)
#10 East Lincoln (19-3-0) vs. #23 East Burke (12-7-1)
#15 South Point (11-7-0) vs. #18 Smoky Mountain (16-4-3)
#2 Surry Central (16-1-2) vs. #31 North Lincoln (9-12-2)
3A MEN’S SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP FIRST ROUND PAIRINGS
East
#1 New Hanover (12-3-2) vs. #32 Southern Alamance (7-11-0)
#16 C.B. Aycock (11-7-2) vs. #17 Cape Fear (14-6-0)
#8 Southern Lee (15-4-0) vs. #25 Eastern Alamance (13-7-1)
#9 Jacksonville (9-5-2) vs. #24 Western Alamance (13-8-0)
#5 J.H. Rose (17-4-1) vs. #28 West Brunswick (10-7-0)
#12 Chapel Hill (16-3-1) vs. #21 Southeast Guilford (14-8-0)
#13 Swansboro (7-6-3) vs. #20 Smithfield-Selma (12-8-0)
#4 Northern Durham (14-3-2) vs. #29 East Wake (9-11-0)
#3 Northern Guilford (17-4-0) vs. #30 Union Pines (10-7-2)
#14 Lee County (13-9-0) vs. #19 Walter M. Williams (11-8-0)
#6 Cleveland (15-5-2) vs. #27 Gray’s Creek (13-6-0)
#11 Clayton (16-3-2) vs. #22 D.H. Conley (14-8-1)
#7 Terry Sanford (19-3-0) vs. #26 West Johnston (9-10-3)
#10 Asheboro (17-1-0) vs. #23 White Oak (8-7-2)
#15 Franklinton (17-5-1) vs. #18 East Chapel Hill (14-4-2)
#2 Fike (16-2-1) vs. #31 Topsail (5-7-0)
West
#1 Charlotte Catholic (21-2-1) vs. #32 Parkwood (6-12-1)
#16 McMichael (16-4-0) vs. #17 A.C. Reynolds (15-7-0)
#8 Cox Mill (12-8-3) vs. #25 Enka (14-7-1)
#9 Marvin Ridge (16-3-0) vs. #24 North Iredell (13-6-1)
#5 Watauga (19-5-0) vs. #28 Huss (13-7-0)
#12 Concord (16-4-2) vs. #21 West Caldwell (15-6-0)
#13 Parkland (12-3-0) vs. #20 Weddington (10-6-3)
#4 Asheville (20-1-1) vs. #29 North Forsyth (8-10-1)
#3 Mount Tabor (17-4-1) vs. #30 Western Guilford (13-9-1)
#14 T.C. Roberson (15-7-0) vs. #19 Central Cabarrus (14-4-1)
#6 Ashbrook (17-3-1) vs. #27 Cuthbertson (8-9-3)
#11 Forestview (14-4-1) vs. #22 Kings Mountain (14-5-1)
#7 South Iredell (13-2-5) vs. #26 Monroe (10-8-1)
#10 Hickory (15-4-4) vs. #23 Southwest Guilford (10-7-5)
#15 Statesville (11-8-2) vs. #18 A.L. Brown (17-4-1)
#2 Southwestern Randolph (16-1-0) vs. #31 Erwin (12-9-2)
4A MEN’S SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP FIRST ROUND PAIRINGS
East
#1 Green Hope (18-2-1), Bye
#16 E.A. Laney (10-6-1) vs. #17 Ashley (8-6-2)
#8 Apex Friendship (17-4-0), Bye
#9 Panther Creek (11-6-1) vs. #24 Corinth Holders (7-12-2)
#5 New Bern (14-2-0), Bye
#12 Athens Drive (11-6-1) vs. #21 Knightdale (12-9-2)
#13 Millbrook (11-8-1) vs. #20 Sanderson (8-11-3)
#4 Hoggard (10-3-0), Bye
#3 Heritage (15-3-4), Bye
#14 Broughton (13-8-1) vs. #19 Wakefield (10-9-1)
#6 Holly Springs (13-6-1), Bye
#11 Wake Forest (14-5-3) vs. #22 Apex (9-9-1)
#7 Pine Forest (16-6-0), Bye
#10 Enloe (15-5-1) vs. #23 Riverside-Durham (8-12-0)
#15 Leesville Road (10-8-1) vs. #18 Cary (10-11-1)
#2 Cardinal Gibbons (16-3-2), Bye
West
#1 Northwest Guilford (18-1-1), Bye
#16 Independence (14-6-1) vs. #17 Glenn (10-9-1)
#8 Myers Park (16-2-0), Bye
#9 West Forsyth (16-4-2) vs. #24 North Mecklenburg (11-10-2)
#5 Pinecrest (17-3-0), Bye
#12 Hoke County (15-5-0) vs. #21 Ronald Reagan (8-10-2)
#13 Mooresville (11-8-1) vs. #20 Lake Norman (10-7-2)
#4 Hough (17-6-0), Bye
#3 R.J. Reynolds (15-7-0), Bye
#14 Jordan (13-6-0) vs. #19 Page (7-9-0)
#6 South Mecklenburg (15-5-1), Bye
#11 Grimsley (12-7-1) vs. #22 Ragsdale (8-9-3)
#7 South Caldwell (12-6-3), Bye
#10 Ardrey Kell (15-5-1) vs. #23 Richmond (12-9-0)
#15 Providence (14-4-2) vs. #18 East Forsyth (9-8-2)
#2 Porter Ridge (21-2-0), Bye
