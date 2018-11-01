N.C. Baptist Men desperate for volunteers to help with hurricane recovery

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - The N.C. Baptist Men are known for going into storm-ravaged areas and lending a helping hand, but this time they need your help.
“There is so much devastation county wide," said Mike Moser, who heads up the Pender County division of the disaster relief group. "Right now, we have over 600 work orders and out of those over 350 that are not complete. We have a lot of work to do.”
The group is working to cover the 933 square miles of the county, and there seems to be devastation around every corner.
While the tear-out process has begun on hundreds of homes, the Baptist Men can’t keep up.
"We were very fortunate after the storm to have workers come from all over the country, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Missouri, but then Hurricane Michael struck Florida, and a lot of those volunteers were pulled and left," said Moser.
Moser says Pender County is in a crisis and many who live in the rural county can’t give up their time to help others.
“So many people are having to take care of their own homes and neighborhoods and church families that we are getting really low on volunteers,” Moser said.
According to Moser, specific training or certain skill sets are not required to volunteer. The majority of the work is tearing out flooded homes. Youth groups, college students and seniors are welcome.
To lend a hand, head to Riley’s Creek Baptist Church at 19845 NC 210 in Rocky Point or call 910-231-3397 or 910-231-3727.
