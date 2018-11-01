Leland neighborhood under boil water advisory

LELAND, NC (WECT) - Parts of Leland are under a boil water advisory Thursday morning.
According to officials with H2GO, crews working on Northgate Drive hit a water line which caused water service to be interrupted for several hours in The Willows neighborhood.
As of 1 a.m., water is back on, but now residents are asked to boil their water as a precautionary measure. Water should be boiled for at least one minute before any human consumption which includes drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food.
No word on when the advisory will be lifted.
