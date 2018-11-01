‘Human error’ led to release of man wanted for parole violation

WHITEVILLE, NC (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who was accidentally released from jail while being served an outstanding warrant for a parole violation.
According to sheriff’s office officials, Andre Delmas Shipman, 33, of Whiteville, was arrested and charged by the Whiteville Police Department on Oct. 29 with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed gun, and possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana.
Shipman also had an outstanding warrant for a parole violation.
He was taken to the Columbus County Law Enforcement Center where he was processed on the charges, however, a step was not completed during the booking process for the parole warrant and Shipman was released.
“This step would have ensured that Shipman was held for the parole violation,” Sheriff Lewis Hatcher said in a news release. “The process for serving a parole warrant is different than the process of serving other types of warrants. Because of this variable and human error, Andre Shipman was prematurely released."
Hatcher said the sheriff’s office has policies and procedures in place to prevent something like this from occurring, but a detention officer did not follow protocol and has been reprimanded.
“Locating Andre Shipman is a top priority of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office,” Hatcher said.
Shipman is five-foot-six and weighs approximately 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
If you have any information on Shipman’s whereabouts, contact the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at 910-642-6551.
