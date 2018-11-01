Hoggard’s Anthony Schiavone named WECT athlete of the week

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Hoggard’s Anthony Schiavone is this week’s WECT Athlete of the Week.
This past weekend the senior closed out his final home regular season in style combining for three touchdowns.
The wide receiver caught three passes for 56 yards and two scores. He also threw a touchdown pass to fellow wideout Chris Toudle in the Vikings 49-0 win over South Brunswick.
Do you know an outstanding student-athlete? Email jsmist@wect.com to nominate someone.
