First Alert Forecast: warm start to November, unsettled ahead of weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Thursday morning! The first day of November is likely to have a late-September feel to it as temperatures strive to go above average. Plenty of sun and a few clouds are expected for the day amid southerly breezes. The dry streak we’ve enjoyed for the past few days seems to be coming to an end as Friday features the arrival of some showers and storms, some of which could be strong or even severe. Here are a few other things to keep in mind during the next seven days:
- Temperatures today ought to be toasty, but the record high of 86, set in 1950, will probably be out of reach.
- Friday will feature chances for breezy showers and gusty storms - especially, but not exclusively, in the afternoon and evening. The SPC has us under a Marginal risk for severe weather Friday.
- “Fall Back” weekend looks rather tranquil as temperatures ease back to around 70. Daylight Saving Time ends Saturday night, so set your clocks back one hour before you head to bed!
- More unsettled weather is set to return by the start of next week with rain chances starting off at a healthy 50%, and tapering off to a notable 20-30% by mid-week.
Enjoy your Day!
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.