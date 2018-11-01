First Alert Forecast: warm start to November, unsettled ahead of weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Thursday morning! The first day of November is likely to have a late-September feel to it as temperatures strive to go above average. Plenty of sun and a few clouds are expected for the day amid southerly breezes. The dry streak we’ve enjoyed for the past few days seems to be coming to an end as Friday features the arrival of some showers and storms, some of which could be strong or even severe. Here are a few other things to keep in mind during the next seven days: