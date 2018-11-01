First Alert Forecast: mild and stormy end to work week, cooler and drier weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Thursday, friends! The risk for showers and storms will increase Thursday night and Friday as a cold front works though the Cape Fear Region. Seasonable temperatures will return behind the front over the weekend until another warm up arrives early next week. While you take a look at your First Alert Forecast please note the following:
- A mild start to the first week of November will continue as temperatures soar back into the 70s to close the work week.
- Breezy showers and gusty storms on your Friday which may prompt you to bring your rain gear to any high school football games. The Storm Prediction Center notes a Marginal Risk for any severe weather which is low but not zero.
- As we turn back our clocks this weekend, we won’t be turning temperatures back too much post cold front.
- The chilliest night in your 7-day forecast will be overnight into Sunday as lows will fall into the 40s. Other daily low temperatures will mainly be in the 50s or 60s.
- An unsettled pattern returns early next week with additional fronts leading to more showers and possibly storms amid seasonably warm temperatures.
