Door-to-door supply distribution helps hundreds struggling in Pender County

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - It has been 50 days since Hurricane Florence made landfall in southeastern North Carolina, but for many in Pender County, it seems like the storm hit yesterday.
“Being the boots on the ground and seeing the need, this is not something that’s going to come to an end in a few weeks,” said Atkinson Mayor Ken Smith.
The struggle is real for so many across the 933 square miles of the county, which is why relief is ramping up.
“We are not going to quit delivering and distributing boxes," Smith said. "It could still be happening a year from now.”
Inside the Atkinson Town Hall is a small factory of sorts. Volunteers pack boxes with everything from canned goods to cleaning supplies, the boxes are taped up, rolled out on a dolly and loaded into a trailer.
The mission? Dropping relief on people’s doorsteps.
“How many people are in the house?” Smith asks from the road as he goes door to door in the town of 400.
“I am so happy I could dance," Atkinson resident Flossie Brown said when five boxes of supplies were hand delivered to her storm-ravaged home. "I can’t explain it or express how much this means.”
“The reason we are going door to door with a trailer of supplies is because, not only were the homes affected, but vehicles are stranded,” said Smith.
The relief drop is focused on the western part of Pender County, where so many — like Claudia Unsicker of the Moore’s Creek community — remain without basic necessities. Unsicker still doesn’t have power or running water a month and a half after Florence.
“This help just gives me chills. It means a lot,” Unsicker said. “We are just ready to get back to normal.”
It’s an unexpected offering these residents welcome with open arms.
“We are still in need. People are out of work. It’s very hard," said Ricardo Wooten of Atkinson. "I’m just glad we have people in the community willing to reach out and help others.”
With each box of supplies comes a handshake and a smile and those whose lives were turned upside down by Florence express their gratitude long after the storm tore through this area.
“I’m so happy you are bringing this after the fact," James Brown said. "These things give us more peace and comfort. People are suffering.”
If you want to help distribute supplies or are in need of supplies yourself, Atkinson’s distribution center is open daily at 200 Town Hall Avenue.
