Deadline extended to apply for FEMA assistance

SOUTHEASTERN NC (WECT) - Gov. Roy Cooper's request to extend the deadline for North Carolinians to register for FEMA disaster assistance has been granted.
According to a North Carolina Emergency Management news release, Hurricane Florence survivors who sustained storm-related damage or losses have until Dec. 13 to apply for assistance. The governor made the request for an extension after new applications continued to come in in the wake of the hurricane.
Disaster assistance may include grants to help homeowners and renters with temporary housing, essential home repairs, personal property replacement and other disaster-related needs. These types of grants are not taxable income and do not have to be repaid to the federal government.
Here’s how you can apply for FEMA assistance:
- Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or DisasterAssistance.gov/es (for Spanish)
- Call 800-621-3362 or 800-462-7585 (TTY) from 7 a.m.-11 p.m. seven days a week. Multilingual operators are available.
- Visit a disaster recovery center. Click here to find center locations and hours.
