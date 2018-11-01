CFCC students impacted by Florence can apply for funding

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Students at Cape Fear Community College directly impacted by Hurricane Florence can now apply for grant funding to help them remain in school.
CFCC is one of 21 community colleges in North Carolina that received funds through the Hurricane Florence Disaster Recovery Act. The North Carolina General Assembly provided these funds through special legislation to colleges most significantly affected by Hurricane Florence.
Funds are limited, and once all funds are awarded, applications will no longer be accepted. Current students who would like to be considered for this special funding, should fill out an application as soon as possible.
Applicants must meet all of the following criteria to be considered:
- Be a currently enrolled CFCC student.
- Have demonstrated financial need directly related to the impact of Hurricane Florence, and need funding to continue their enrollment at CFCC.
- Were either: enrolled at an “institution of higher education” located in an impacted county on September 10, 2018; or, resided, temporarily or permanently, in an impacted county on September 10, 2018.
- Demonstrate intention to remain enrolled by registering for Spring 2019 classes OR file an “Intent to Graduate” form for December, 2018.
All complete applications will be evaluated by a review committee for consideration of award. Applicants can expect to know the status of their application within approximately two weeks after a complete application is submitted.
