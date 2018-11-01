Cape Fear women’s soccer set for championship run

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -The Cape Fear Community College women’s soccer team has been dominant this season.
Cape Fear (16-1-1) is ranked 14th in the country and has outscored its opponents 92-7.
“The players have bought into that what they are doing is bigger than them,” said Cape Fear head coach Ryan Deppa.
At the start of the season, the team made a list of goals. The first was to win the Region X championship, which it did last weekend.
“It was something that we had been trying to do all season,” said Sea Devil sophomore C.J. Garvey. “It’s been on our mind as a big goal, but when we were able to hold the trophy and ride the bus home, it was an awesome feeling.”
Now, CFCC is on the hunt for more trophies. “We want more,” said sophomore Dani Donovan. “We are ring chasing now. This team didn’t make it to nationals last year and it’s unfinished business (this season). We want to take care of districts and then go down to Foley, Ala., and take care of nationals.”
The Sea Devils’ road to the national tournament starts Friday when they face Gordon State College in the semifinals of the National Junior College Athletic Association Southeast District Tournament.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.