Atkinson Volunteer Fire Department holds safe, fun Halloween for kids

ATKINSON, NC (WECT) - Trick-or-treaters gathered at the Atkinson Volunteer Fire Department on Wednesday night for a safe and fun Halloween event.
Volunteers passed out candy, and kids had the opportunity to meet Sparky the Fire Dog. Hayrides were also offered.
“A co-worker’s husband is a volunteer here at the Atkinson Fire Department, and she was telling us about all the activities, the hayride, and fun, safe things for the kids,” said Joan Brown, an Atkinson resident."It’s great, just to be out and see the little kids in costume."
Thirteen other local EMS and fire stations throughout Pender County held Halloween events for families.
“Local fire and EMS stations will be open to our families with their little goblins for a safe trick or treat event,” Pender County EMS and Fire Director Woody Sullivan said in a press release.
