Arboretum ready for large outdoor art show despite Hurricane Florence

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A big post-Florence cleanup effort means the largest coastal outdoor art show in North Carolina will go on as planned.
Art in the Arboretum begins Friday in New Hanover County and runs through Nov. 4.
Friends of the New Hanover County Arboretum and the Wilmington Art Association organize the annual event, which features artists' works, including paintings, prints, pottery, sculpture and more.
Admission is $5 at the gate and free for Active Military, FOA members and Children under 12.
For more information click here or call 910.798.7660
