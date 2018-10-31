Wilmington police file additional charges against driver in fatal bicycle crash

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has filed additional charges against a driver accused of fatally hitting a bicyclist with his pickup truck during an alleged DWI crash last week.
According to Jennifer Dandron, spokeswoman for the WPD, 45-year-old Brett Alan Matthews of Wilmington was charged Wednesday with felony death by motor vehicle, failure to yield left turn and a window tint violation. He was given a $25,000 bond.
The fatal crash happened at the intersection of Gregory Road and Banbury Lane near Mayfaire around 9:30 p.m. Friday.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a bicyclist, identified as 34-year-old William Batson of Wilmington, lying in the middle of the intersection.
Dandron said Matthews was traveling on Gregory Road in a pickup truck and attempted to make a left turn onto Banbury Lane when he struck Batson, who lived just a few hundred feet away.
Batson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Matthews was initially charged with a DWI at the scene and booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $5,000 bond. He was later released from jail after posting bond.
