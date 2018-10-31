Wilmington man sentenced on federal gun charge in connection to armed robbery

RALEIGH, NC (WECT) - A Wilmington man is headed to federal prison after pleading guilty to a gun charge in connection to a 2017 armed robbery.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of North Carolina, 35-year-old Anthony Tyrone Greene was sentenced on Wednesday to six and a half years in prison after previously entering a guilty plea to one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.
On June 10, 2017, a female employee at GoGas on South 17th Street had just locked up the gas station and was heading to her vehicle when Greene pulled out a gun and demanded her purse. After she handed over the purse, Greene pushed the woman to the ground and left the scene.
Shortly after the armed robbery, Wilmington police used a phone application to locate the victim’s stolen iPhone which officers traced to Greene’s apartment on Little John Circle.
After searching the apartment, officers found the victim’s iPhone, wallet, identification, and other personal items. A stolen 9mm Taurus handgun was also recovered.
In 2008, Greene pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to first-degree murder in the killing of Lynn Rubei in Wilmington. He was released from prison in 2016 after serving over seven years.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.