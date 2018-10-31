Whiteville police officer injured by hit-and-run driver

WHITEVILLE, NC (WECT) - A Whiteville police officer was struck by a hit-and-run driver while monitoring traffic at Central Middle School Wednesday morning.
According to Major Alan May with the Whiteville Police Department, officer Paul Carrano was in his patrol car observing traffic at the middle school around 7:30 a.m. when he spotted a blue Lincoln car traveling northbound on M.L.K. Avenue in the wrong direction towards the school.
Carrano exited his patrol car and attempted to flag the driver down. Witnesses told police that the driver sped up and then hit Carrano, before continuing northbound on M.L.K. Avenue.
Carrano suffered minor injuries and was treated and released at Columbus Regional.
Whiteville police recovered the suspect car a short distance from the school and are currently looking for the driver.
If you have any information, call the Whiteville Police Department at 910-642-5111.
