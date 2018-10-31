Trunk-or-treat to double as supply distribution site for Florence victims

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Wilmington Response and the Calvary Baptist Church will host a combined trunk-or-treat and supply distribution site Wednesday evening.
The event will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, 5-7 p.m. Costumes will be available for kids who are in need, and there will also be a supply giveaway, food, and face painting.
Wilmington Response founder Nicholas Hiteshew and with several volunteers spent Wednesday organizing donations to bring to the event. They loaded a large truck with items like coats and blankets, toiletries, diapers, cleaning supplies, and more.
“We’re going to be at Calvary Baptist, that’s right there on Princess and 23rd Street. We’re going to have that truck right there full of supplies and it’s going to be first come first serve. We’re getting as much stuff there as possible. If anybody wants to come volunteer or wants to stop in, say hi, they’re more than welcome to,” Hiteshew said.
Hiteshew and other volunteers with the organization have helped numerous response teams. They also spent days helping people move out of apartments following mass evictions after the storm.
“There’s a lot of people we’ve told from both Market North and several of the other apartment complexes and we actually had a family come up here yesterday and get some costumes for it,” he said.
Wilmington Response has helped countless community members over the past six weeks, and is in need of volunteers to continue their efforts.
“We don’t even know how many people we’ve helped to be honest with you. In one way, shape, or form we’ve tried to help and support just about every operation that was going on here. Right now we’re going to be needing some help. We’ve got to get some fundraising going on and get help with some volunteers. We have a lot of stuff as everybody can see and we need to get it sorted out and figure out where it needs to go,” Hiteshew said.
The organization is now working on providing specific needs for the individuals who have yet to have their needs met. Hiteshew said their biggest needs are building supplies, including things like drywall, installation, and lumber. They also are in need of coats, jackets, canned goods, and cleaning supplies.
If you would like to volunteer with Wilmington Response you can contact Nicholas Hiteshew at 910-274-2523 or wilmingtonresponse@gmail.com.
