Topsail High School softball and baseball give back to community

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WECT) - Topsail High School’s baseball and softball teams played a charity game while wearing Halloween costumes on Tuesday.
The event was a fundraiser, and those who attended were asked to make a donation of canned food or other non-perishable items.
“It has a lot of meaning,” said Topsail baseball player Nate Benson. “We just like to give back when we can."
More than $1,800 in food items were collected and will be donated to Share the Table, a food pantry that helps people in Pender and Onslow counties.
Share the Table is in need of food and supplies since Hurricane Florence hit North Carolina in September.
