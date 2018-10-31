Some of the finest craftsmen in the state show off their unique creations at weekend show

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The 12th Annual Coastal Carolina Clay Guild Annual Holiday Show & Sale is at the Community Arts Center in downtown Wilmington.
The event is Nov. 2 through Nov. 4.
It features the work of 20 guild members from all over southeastern North Carolina.
Each artist will donate one piece for the pottery raffle with all proceeds benefiting Empty Bowls and other community projects.
The Coastal Carolina Clay Guild promotes and exchanges knowledge and information about ceramic arts.
