Smithfield agrees to cap most of its hog lagoons

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WECT) - In the midst of a massive lawsuit, Smithfield Foods announced plans to cap most of its hog lagoons and convert the gasses into reusable energy.
The investment is based on Optima KV, a “manure-to-energy” pilot project in North Carolina aimed at reducing the company’s greenhouse gas emissions 25 percent by 2025.
The intent is to cover 90 percent of Smithfield’s hog finishing farms in North Carolina, Utah and nearly all Smithfield operations in Missouri over the next ten years. The existing lagoons will be covered to capture biogas. The gas will be converted into renewable natural gas.
The company’s press release does not clarify how other hog operation lagoons will be handled (finishing farms are one of four types) or who will ultimately pay for the changes.
Optima KV has been operational since late March and uses five anaerobic digesters to capture and clean biogas at five Smithfield contract hog farms.
Other improvements include reducing truck traffic, adopting low-trajectory application tools to apply lagoon nutrients to farmland and planting vegetative buffers.
A major criticism of the caps is that while able to contain odors at the lagoon, the liquid still needs to be applied to the fields. Under a cap, off-gassing and sunlight cannot facilitate the breakdown of material creating a more odorous liquid once it’s finally sprayed onto the fields.
Smithfield Foods and 26 of its contract growers in Bladen, Duplin and Pender counties are in the midst of a major lawsuit involving neighbors of the farms.
Approximately 500 plaintiffs signed up with the Wallace & Graham legal firm and a Texas-based attorney group to sue Murphy-Brown, LLC (a subsidiary of Smithfield) alleging their contract grower farms produce an odor so harmful the plaintiffs could not enjoy daily life.
So far three verdicts have sided with the plaintiffs for hundreds of millions of dollars.
The lawsuits are hotly debated throughout the farming community with substantial push back. Advocates of the farmers argue these neighbors lived among the farms for decades before the lawsuit was filed and none of the farms have been in violation of their regulatory standards.
The next court case is November 13 in Raleigh.
