Shelter animals adopted; none euthanized

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - An emergency call to save dogs and cats at the Pender County Animal Shelter worked!
At one point this week the shelter was at capacity with 38 dogs and 51 cats. Shelter workers feared they would have to euthanize animals to make room for more animals to be brought in.
They did not want to have to euthanize any animal so the shelter waived adoption fees Monday and Tuesday.
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, all the dogs had been adopted. There are still 13 cats from the original group available.
Check out the cats and other animals available on the Pender County Animal Shelter Facebook page. The shelter is located at 3280 New Savannah Road in Burgaw. The number to call is (910) 259-1484.
