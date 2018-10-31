Salvation Army helping at home and far away this holiday season

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - After thousands of families lost many of their belongings in Hurricane Florence, the Salvation Army is hoping to brighten their spirits this holiday season.
About 3,000 children in the Wilmington area get Christmas gifts through the Salvation Army, and this year that list is expected to grow. The organization’s Angel Tree will be stationed at Independence Mall next week. People can “adopt” children, whose names will be hanging on the tree, to give them Christmas presents.
The Wilmington Salvation Army’s Corps Officer Major Mark Craddock expects the Cape Fear Region will be generous with its donations.
“Even though there’s some concern about — we just came out of hurricane; how much more can people give? — we’re very generous people," Craddock said. "I don’t have any concerns that the donations will drop down. Actually, I think people will be more responsive this year because we see the need and we’re a community that thrives on helping our neighbors.”
Christmas donations are being accepted at the Salvation Army Christmas center off Market Street in the former Harris Teeter location. Relief boxes are being stored there but the charity plans to ship them to Florida next week for Hurricane Michael survivors and once the relief items are shipped, Christmas donations should soon fill up the Christmas center for local families.
If you’re interested in volunteering, visit the Salvation Army website.
The deadline for Christmas donations is Dec. 10.
