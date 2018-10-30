Parents speak publicly after son shot, killed at Butler HS

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The parents of Bobby McKeithen, a student fatally shot by his peer at Butler High School Monday morning, spoke publicly since the shooting Tuesday.
His parents stood alongside family advocate Mario Black with Million Youth March of Charlotte who issued a statement on their behalf.
“As parent’s we never expected we would send our son to school and he wouldn’t return home,” Black read. “The impact this will have on our family is immeasurable.”
The family addressed statements issued by Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox about the shooting stemming from bullying that “escalated out of control.”
Bobby’s mom, Ashley Mewborn, says her son was not a bully. She said her son had a "heart of gold' and helped take care of his younger siblings without asking. Standing among Bobby’s siblings and father, Mewborn said she wants her son to be remembered as he was- “a sweet young man who was going to be successful if he had the chance.”
Bobby McKeithen Jr., Bobby’s dad, was also present Tuesday. He stated that he has remorse for the family of the student accused of shooting and killing his son.
“I have remorse for the family that the shooting was done by because they are going to lose a child to the system too,” McKeithen said.
Matthews police say the shooting happened around 7:15 a.m. Monday in a hallway near the cafeteria inside the school. Police said a School Resource Officer was nearby when he heard a commotion and saw students running away.
The suspected shooter, 16 year-old Jatwan Cuffie, is charged with first-degree murder in the case. Officials say about five minutes after the shooting, a teacher alerted officers that she was with Cuffie, and that he admitted to the shooting and he was ready to surrender.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.