Libertarian candidate endorses incumbent Lee in NC Senate race

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -Ethan Bickley, a Libertarian candidate running for the District 9 seat in the North Carolina Senate, has decided to endorse the incumbent in the race, Sen. Michael Lee, a Republican seeking re-election to a third term representing most of New Hanover County.
In a news release, Bickley said he recently decided he is no longer able to commit to his campaign “due to new employment opportunities”.
“First of all, I apologize to the Libertarian Party for having to discontinue my campaign,” Buckley said in the news release. “I really wanted to make an impact on my community. I now feel that by endorsing Senator Lee, my candidacy can still have an impact by asking my supporters to make their votes count.”
Bickley said he met with Sen. Lee before deciding to make the endorsement public. In a statement, Sen. Lee said the two met more than once to discuss the issues.
“I am particularly impressed with his efforts to provide relief from Hurricane Florence and to protect our drinking waters with the bill he wrote and we saw passed earlier this year – the Water Safety Act,” Bickley added in the news release.
“I appreciate Mr. Bickley taking the time to get to know me, the real me and not what the false ads portray,” Sen. Lee said. “We spent time over the course of several meetings talking about the issues and what is important to New Hanover County and our State. At the end of our last meeting, Mr. Bickley explained to me that he would endorse my candidacy. I sincerely appreciate his endorsement and his views on the issues important to New Hanover County and North Carolina.”
Former Wilmington Mayor Harper Peterson is the Democratic candidate running in the District 9 race. Election Day is Tuesday, November 6.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.