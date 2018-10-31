Libertarian candidate endorses incumbent Lee in NC Senate race

“I appreciate Mr. Bickley taking the time to get to know me, the real me and not what the false ads portray,” Sen. Lee said. “We spent time over the course of several meetings talking about the issues and what is important to New Hanover County and our State. At the end of our last meeting, Mr. Bickley explained to me that he would endorse my candidacy. I sincerely appreciate his endorsement and his views on the issues important to New Hanover County and North Carolina.”