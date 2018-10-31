Kanye tweets he’s distancing himself from politics

(CNN) - Three weeks after an Oval Office meeting with the president where many things were definitely said, Kanye West said he’s taking a break from the political sphere.
The entertainer visited the White House on Oct. 11, endorsed President Donald Trump and promoted the "Make America Great Again" slogan.
West noted the MAGA hat in particular, saying it made him feel like Superman.
'Ye's name also has been brought up in connection to the "Blexit" movement, which encourages African American voters to leave the Democratic Party.
In a series of tweets Tuesday night, West announced that he's taking a step back from all the discourse.
"My eyes are now wide open and now realize I've been used to spread messages I don't believe in," he said on Twitter. "I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative."
He then switched to Blexit, saying he only introduced the movement's creator to the logo designer and that he "never wanted any association" with the campaign.
"I support those who risk their lives to serve and protect us and I support holding people who misuse their power accountable," he tweeted. "I believe in love and compassion for people seeking asylum and parents who are fighting to protect their children from violence and war."
In his tweets, West expressed appreciation for those who have stood by him and his "vision for a better world."
