How to stay safe on the roads this Halloween

While getting candy and dressing up is what Halloween is all about, The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and The North Carolina Department of Transportation want to remind both drivers and pedestrians to use extra caution while out and about.
Children are more likely to be hit and killed by cars on Halloween than any other nights of the year. More than 2,200 pedestrians are either injured or killed in accidents with cars in North Carolina each year and a third of those collisions happen at night.
Parents:
- Talk about a safe route for children to follow and establish a reasonable time to return home. Make sure they know to only to towards familiar areas along a road or sidewalk.
- Make sure a responsible adult is supervising for children 12 and younger.
- Make sure children have flashlights, glow sticks, or wear reflective gear to make them more visible to drivers.
- Let children know they should stay together if they aren’t trick-or-treating with an adult.
- Make sure they know all pedestrian/traffic safety rules.
Trick-or-Treaters:
- Stay in familiar neighborhoods and only stop at familiar homes with their front porch light on.
- Walk on sidewalks, not in the street. If there are no sidewalks, walk on the left side of the road, facing traffic.
- Cross streets at crosswalks when available. Look both ways before crossing streets and cross when the lights tell you to cross, after you check for cars in all directions.
- Don’t cut across yards or driveways.
Drivers:
- Drive slowly through residential streets and areas where people walk.
- Watch for children darting out from between parked cars.
- Watch for children walking on roads, medians, and curbs.
- Enter and exit driveways and alleys carefully.
- Watch for children in dark clothing.
- Don’t drive drunk. Use a ride sharing program or have a designated driver
Wilmington Police Department also shared some safety tips for halloween night.
