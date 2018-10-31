Here’s where you can go trick-or-treating tonight

Have a safe and happy Halloween!
October 31, 2018 at 12:11 AM EST - Updated October 31 at 12:12 AM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - For parents looking for an alternative to the traditional neighborhood trick-or-treating, there are some other places you can take your little ghouls and goblins for safe fun and Halloween candy!

Mall-wide Trick-or-Treating

  • Independence Mall,  3500 Oleander Dr, Wilmington, North Carolina 28403 
  • 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
  • * No masks please

St. Pauls’s UMC Trunk or Treat

  • St. Paul’s United Methodist Church,  300 Harper Ave, Carolina Beach, NC 28428 
  • 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Bring your kids (of all ages) for a safe trick-or-treating event in the parking lot St. Paul’s. They’ll get candy and other treats from church members, and you can even visit a pumpkin patch!

This list will be updated with additional events as they become available.

