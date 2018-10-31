Here’s where you can go trick-or-treating tonight

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - For parents looking for an alternative to the traditional neighborhood trick-or-treating, there are some other places you can take your little ghouls and goblins for safe fun and Halloween candy!
- Independence Mall, 3500 Oleander Dr, Wilmington, North Carolina 28403
- 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- * No masks please
- St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 300 Harper Ave, Carolina Beach, NC 28428
- 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Bring your kids (of all ages) for a safe trick-or-treating event in the parking lot St. Paul’s. They’ll get candy and other treats from church members, and you can even visit a pumpkin patch!
This list will be updated with additional events as they become available.
