Halloween safety tips for your pets

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - It’s essential to have a safety plan with your children to make sure they have a fun and safe Halloween. But why not make sure that your pets stay safe during the holiday as well?
One thing everyone knows is to keep the chocolates away from their animal but there’s many other things that can cause harm to your pet this holiday. Some precautions to take around your pet this Halloween are:
Candy with Xylitol Gum: Candies with Xylitol Gum is more toxic to your pet than chocolate is. It’s a sweetener added to candies and is found in a lot of sugar free treats. It is known to cause liver failure and low blood sugar.
Costumes: Cats and dogs are notorious for eating things that peak their interest. Such as bits of your child’s costume. The strings and parts of the outfit can get caught in their intestines and cause bad obstructions not to mention the risk of the animal choking.
Costumes for your pet: Now as cute as your animal may look in a fun, spooky costume be sure to monitor your pets body language. Some dogs aren’t able to take the extra heat that the costume gives them and can actually overheat from them very rapidly. So if your animal is wearing a costume and is showing any signs of overheating and distress obviously that’s probably a good time to take it off them. Just because an animal is wearing a costume doesn’t mean it will stop from running around and playing. Make sure that the costume can be easily removed or can be ripped off in case your animal gets caught or hung up on them.
Decorations: Cats have the reputation for being curious, and that goes for dogs too when it comes for Halloween decorations. When you have stuff around the house that is not normally there and new to your pet, they are going to investigate. Now these are extreme cases, but animals can get caught up in decorations, hung up, eat strings and wires which will cause intestinal issues. Also try to use a nonflame candle in the Jack-o-Lantern to avoid your curious pet of knocking over the flame to avoid burns to themselves and your home.
Pets and strangers: During Halloween kids dressed up in spooky, scary and masked costumes which can make your dog or cat timid. Especially around strangers. Read your pets body language around people and if you can see that they are being standoffish because they are out of their comfort zone bring them into a bedroom or a safe space to protect them from strangers and strangers from them.
Microchipping: While you give out candy to the kids who ring your doorbell you have to open your door giving your pet the perfect opportunity to run out. If your pet doesn’t have a microchip and they run outside there’s no real way of identifying who the animal belongs too. Its also good to have an ID on the animals collar however the microchip is the best bet because the tag or collar can get ripped off.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.