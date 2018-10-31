Halloween safety tips for your pets

Costumes for your pet: Now as cute as your animal may look in a fun, spooky costume be sure to monitor your pets body language. Some dogs aren’t able to take the extra heat that the costume gives them and can actually overheat from them very rapidly. So if your animal is wearing a costume and is showing any signs of overheating and distress obviously that’s probably a good time to take it off them. Just because an animal is wearing a costume doesn’t mean it will stop from running around and playing. Make sure that the costume can be easily removed or can be ripped off in case your animal gets caught or hung up on them.