First Alert Forecast: a Halloween treat! ...then a toasty and stormy start to November

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Wednesday and Happy Halloween! We hope you and yours have a fun and safe day! Sunset on this October 31 is 6:19 and full darkness falls at 6:45. (You'll want to be extra cautious near and after these times, especially since so many neighborhoods and landscapes have changed post-Florence.) As you check out your First Alert Planning Forecast for the Cape Fear Region, please note some of the highlights: