First Alert Forecast: a Halloween treat! ...then a toasty and stormy start to November

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Wednesday and Happy Halloween! We hope you and yours have a fun and safe day! Sunset on this October 31 is 6:19 and full darkness falls at 6:45. (You'll want to be extra cautious near and after these times, especially since so many neighborhoods and landscapes have changed post-Florence.) As you check out your First Alert Planning Forecast for the Cape Fear Region, please note some of the highlights:
- Halloween will have drama-free 0% rain chances throughout. Temperatures should climb above the average of 72.
- Thursday, November 1 ought to be toasty, but the record high of 86, set in 1950, will probably be out of reach.
- Friday will feature chances for breezy showers and gusty storms - especially, but not exclusively, in the afternoon and evening.
- “Fall Back” weekend looks rather tranquil. Yes, Daylight Saving Time ends Saturday night. Set your clocks back one hour before bed!
