First Alert Forecast: Boo-tiful Halloween forecast, mild and stormy end to the week

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Halloween! We hope you and yours have a fun and safe day! A late season warm up will steer temperatures into the 70s and possibly 80s through the end of the week. Ghosts and goblins will be in for a treat as your forecast stays ‘bone’ dry through Thursday ahead of the next front. As you check out your First Alert Planning Forecast for the Cape Fear Region, please note some of the highlights:
- Trick-or-treaters will certainly be in for a non-chilling night as the sun sets around 6:19 p.m. Temperatures will fall through the 70s and 60s during prime candy time - warm enough not to cover up costumes!
- Thursday, November 1 ought to be toasty, but the record high of 86, set in 1950, will probably be out of reach.
- Friday will feature chances for breezy showers and gusty storms - especially, but not exclusively, in the afternoon and evening.
- “Fall Back” weekend looks rather tranquil. Yes, Daylight Saving Time ends Saturday night. Set your clocks back one hour before bed!
