Drive-thru flu clinic makes it easy for Veterans to get vaccinated

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Wilmington VA Health Care Center is hosting a drive thru flu clinic to make it easier for Veterans to get vaccinated against the illness.
The clinic will be held Nov. 13 and 14, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Veterans enrolled for VA healthcare just need to drive on the left side of the building, just past the flag poles at 1705 Gardner Road, Wilmington, NC 28405.
“We want to make it very convenient for busy Veterans to receive their flu shots,” said Wilmington HCC nurse manager Tamula Bennett. “Drive thru clinics offer a quick and uncomplicated way to stay healthy this flu season, with no appointment necessary.”
Flu season typically begins in October and runs through March and the Centers for Disease Control recommends everyone age 6 months and older receive get a flu shot every year to protect themselves and their families.
Veterans must show their VA ID cards to receive immunization.
