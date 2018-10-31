Disaster relief group helps fix veteran’s home

ROCKY POINT, NC (WECT) - Some disaster relief groups are still helping cleanup damage from the storm nearly six weeks after Hurricane Florence. Team Rubicon is one of those groups.
Team Rubicon is a mostly veteran-based group and has been in the area for six weeks. Wednesday, they gutted the home of Pete Stoyko, a fellow veteran, in Pender County.
Stoyko and his wife fled their home during Florence when four feet of water poured into their home and destroyed nearly everything. Now, they’re living in a trailer that was donated in their backyard.
“They called yesterday and said they would come and I said please. It’s like a God send to us, the help,” Stoyko said.
Team leader Bill Blair served in the Army for four years. He said the group helps volunteers as much as it helps homeowners.
“When you get discharged, that’s gone. It’s like that adrenaline rush that you had all of a sudden, it’s not there, so you feel kind of lost and Team Rubicon replaces that and you got that sense of purpose you have that community,” Blair said.
According to Blair, he joined the Team Rubicon after seeing a commercial for the group last year.
“I got chills watching it and said, ‘I’m a veteran and I can do that,’” he said.
The group also had six volunteers from Israel, who traveled 30 hours to get to North Carolina.
They said they heard about Florence, and knew they had to do something, even if that something meant traveling across the globe. The volunteers from Israel are part of the group IsraAID that teams up with Team Rubicon.
One of those volunteers said in helping a total stranger repair his life, he hopes it shows just how human everyone is despite their differences.
“I realize these people really need our help and it’s a great platform to reconstruct our bond internationally and also specifically with the Americans and I think everyone who needs our help all of my team will be willing to join and do whatever it takes,” Gil Peeri said.
Stoyko said he’s grateful for any help.
“Thank you there’s nothing else to say but thank you. It would’ve taken us another month to clear out the rate we were going just the two of us," Stoyko said.
Team Rubicon plans to be in the area for at least another week.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.