Deadline approaching to apply for FEMA disaster recovery aid

SOUTHEASTERN NC (WECT) - The deadline is approaching for Hurricane Florence survivors to apply for FEMA disaster recovery aid.
You have until Nov. 13 to register for disaster recovery relief and FEMA spokesperson Rebecca Kelly says going to a disaster recovery center is the quickest way to get information about your application and learn what your next steps are.
Kelly added that it may be possible to get help after the deadline, but hurricane survivors should act as soon as possible.
“If you haven’t registered in time for disaster assistance, there might be an opportunity for you to register after,” Kelly said. “I can’t really say that for certain, but I have heard of individual cases where an individual still might be able to register. That’s why we are encouraging people to go to your disaster recovery center.”
The deadline to apply for disaster unemployment is Wednesday.
