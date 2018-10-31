Damage caused by Hurricane Florence now estimated at $17 billion

RALEIGH, NC (WECT) - Hurricane Florence caused nearly $17 billion in damage, according to an updated estimate from the N.C. Office of State Budget and Management.
The updated amount, which is $4 billion higher than the previous estimate, is based on new data from the N.C. Department of Insurance.
“Six weeks ago, Hurricane Florence’s powerful storm surges, winds and rains brought unprecedented devastation to our state, causing an estimated $17 billion in damage,” Gov. Roy Cooper said. “I’ve spent time since then visiting with families, businesses and local officials in the impacted area and it’s clear that we have to recover smarter and stronger to better withstand future storms.”
The damage done by Florence is more than the total damage caused by Hurricane Matthew ($4.8 billion) and Hurricane Floyd (between $7 billion and $9.4 billion) combined.
Officials encourage anyone with a home damaged by Florence in any county to begin the FEMA registration process by calling 1-800-621-FEMA to register via telephone or by clicking here to register online.
