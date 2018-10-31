Contractors’ failure to follow state codes keeps some from moving into FEMA trailers

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - People left without homes after Hurricane Florence are having to wait longer to move into temporary FEMA trailers because private electrical contractors hired by FEMA did not follow state building codes.
Pender County Manager Randell Woodruff says he learned about the confusion on Tuesday.
"We have a good number of people who have qualified who have not moved in at this point,” Woodruff said Wednesday. "(On Tuesday), we discovered there was an issue with how FEMA were setting up trailers.”
According to Woodruff, contractors often come from across the county to help and were not aware of certain building codes specific to North Carolina.
Pender Board of Commissioners Chairman George Brown said the state requires an electrical conduit to be buried 14 inches underground.
Woodruff did not say how many people had delayed move-ins or how long the delay has gone on, but he is hopeful the trailer issue will be resolved by Thursday.
“We are almost there," Woodruff said. “We hope by (Thursday) this will all be resolved.”
Woodruff says he has been working with the state Department of Insurance, Department of Emergency Management, and FEMA officials on this issue. Pender County officials have been meeting on Tuesday and Thursday each week to get updates on recovery progress.
A FEMA representative issued the following statement when asked about the delays: "FEMA emergency housing is temporary, not permanent. Local permitting issues in Pender County have delayed the process. The issues have been resolved. We are continuing to provide emergency housing for Pender County residents.”
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.