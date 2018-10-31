Codington Elementary holds sixth annual Halloween parade

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A special Halloween parade was held Wednesday at Codington Elementary.
This was the sixth year the special needs class has put on a Halloween parade for the entire school.
This year some of the costumes featured were Batman, Elsa, Buzz Lightyear, Branch from Trolls and MeeChee from Smallfoot.
The students parents got the costumes together as well as some that were donated from the community.
The special needs teacher, Ashley Schauer, said the kids look forward to this parade every year from the beginning of the school year to the day of the parade.
She says they love it so much because it’s their time to shine.
“I think it’s a time to shine for them," Schauer said. "They get to walk around their peers and the school get to cheer them on, and along with the staff as well.”
Shower added that the rest of the school gets just as excited for the parade as her class does.
